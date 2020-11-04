Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Square Inc. [SQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] gained 1.92% or 2.98 points to close at $158.21 with a heavy trading volume of 7919609 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference.

Enables developers to build contactless solutions that limit person-to-person contact by connecting Square Terminal to any POS.

Today, at Square’s fourth annual partner and developer conference, Square Unboxed, the company announced the general availability of its newest developer tool: Terminal API.

It opened the trading session at $153.22, the shares rose to $161.05 and dropped to $151.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQ points out that the company has recorded 132.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -389.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, SQ reached to a volume of 7919609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $165.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $169, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 8.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 1302.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SQ stock

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, SQ shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.97, while it was recorded at 161.06 for the last single week of trading, and 107.30 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 36.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $46,848 million, or 82.30% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 35,194,900, which is approximately 130.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,674,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.92 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 55,241,990 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 36,999,869 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 203,872,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,114,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,161,553 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 12,191,304 shares during the same period.