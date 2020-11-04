Thursday, November 5, 2020
Wall Street Analyst Upgrade International Paper Company [IP]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Brandon Evans

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 3.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.52. The company report on October 29, 2020 that International Paper Co. to Host Earnings Call.

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68960.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2899098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Paper Company stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for IP stock reached $18.32 billion, with 393.10 million shares outstanding and 392.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2899098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $38 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.61, while it was recorded at 44.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.07 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.00. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $24,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 1.62%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $14,908 million, or 83.30% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,517,638, which is approximately -2.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,995,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.42 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 35.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 24,416,276 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 25,991,977 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 270,051,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,459,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,034,924 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,139,488 shares during the same period.

