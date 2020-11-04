Wall Street Analyst Initiated Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] gained 1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its third quarter 2020 results Monday, November 9, 2020 before 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and audio webcast to review third quarter 2020 results will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company’s Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. represents 181.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $508.02 million with the latest information. IVR stock price has been found in the range of $2.70 to $2.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, IVR reached a trading volume of 2989290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for IVR stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, IVR shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +148.64 and a Gross Margin at +84.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +148.01.

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 654.26. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. go to 1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

There are presently around $275 million, or 57.90% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,353,763, which is approximately -1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,630,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.6 million in IVR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $18.73 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 173.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 15,018,551 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 20,345,357 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 66,366,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,730,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,399,577 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,158,473 shares during the same period.