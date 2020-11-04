Wall Street Analyst Downgrade HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. What else is Wall St. saying

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] jumped around 5.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $136.09 at the close of the session, up 4.20%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at November Healthcare Conferences.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to participate via teleconference at the following conferences in November 2020.

November 10, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. (EST) at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

HCA Healthcare Inc. stock is now -7.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCA Stock saw the intraday high of $137.22 and lowest of $132.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.97, which means current price is +133.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, HCA reached a trading volume of 1653448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $154.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $137, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on HCA stock. On July 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HCA shares from 147 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HCA stock performed recently?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.22, while it was recorded at 128.52 for the last single week of trading, and 118.69 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 3.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 10.47%.

Insider trade positions for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

There are presently around $32,074 million, or 70.70% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,504,847, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,004,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.61 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -9.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

330 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 35,051,045 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 32,977,367 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 167,650,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,678,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,525,325 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,473,579 shares during the same period.