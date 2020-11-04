V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell -29.01% so far this year. What now?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] surged by $1.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $71.30 during the day while it closed the day at $70.75. The company report on November 2, 2020 that VF Corporation Appoints Lauren Guthrie as Vice President, Global Inclusion & Diversity.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the appointment of Lauren Guthrie to the position of Vice President, Global Inclusion & Diversity (I&D).

Guthrie will be responsible for leading VF’s global I&D efforts and directing, developing and operationalizing the company’s strategy with a focus on transformational change.

V.F. Corporation stock has also loss -2.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VFC stock has inclined by 14.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.29% and lost -29.01% year-on date.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $28.27 billion, with 388.70 million shares outstanding and 360.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 1236265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $79.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $72 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.43, while it was recorded at 68.79 for the last single week of trading, and 65.72 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 7.84%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,335 million, or 79.80% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,436,314, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,730,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 12.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 22,594,490 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 22,234,703 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 299,127,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,956,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,934,062 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,323 shares during the same period.