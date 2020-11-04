UBS slashes price target on Prologis Inc. [PLD] – find out why.

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] closed the trading session at $104.39 on 11/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.27, while the highest price level was $105.16. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Prologis Completes Sale of £473 Million UK Portfolio.

Largest sale of logistics real estate assets on record in the UK.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced it has completed the sale of a portfolio of buildings and land in the UK to real estate funds managed by Blackstone for £473 million ($618 million).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.11 percent and weekly performance of 5.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 1517879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $113.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 66.03.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.82, while it was recorded at 100.63 for the last single week of trading, and 93.74 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.23.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.64. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $918,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,468 million, or 98.30% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,300,487, which is approximately -1.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,814,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.5 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.86 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -3.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 35,024,269 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 30,926,413 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 647,415,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,366,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,758,967 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,443,167 shares during the same period.