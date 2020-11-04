The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE: TRV] gained 1.95% or 2.42 points to close at $126.34 with a heavy trading volume of 1539783 shares. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Travelers Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income per Diluted Share of $3.23 and Core Income per Diluted Share of $3.12, Both Up Substantially from Prior Year Quarter.

Third Quarter Return on Equity of 12.1% and Core Return on Equity of 13.5%.

Third quarter net income of $827 million and core income of $798 million.

It opened the trading session at $125.50, the shares rose to $127.51 and dropped to $125.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRV points out that the company has recorded 35.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TRV reached to a volume of 1539783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRV shares is $124.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Travelers Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $112 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for The Travelers Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Travelers Companies Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.27.

Trading performance analysis for TRV stock

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, TRV shares gained by 12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.84, while it was recorded at 122.99 for the last single week of trading, and 113.57 for the last 200 days.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.03. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRV is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.74. Additionally, TRV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] managed to generate an average of $84,513 per employee.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Travelers Companies Inc. posted 3.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Travelers Companies Inc. go to 4.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

There are presently around $26,390 million, or 90.20% of TRV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,092,819, which is approximately -3.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,007,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in TRV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 billion in TRV stock with ownership of nearly -0.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Travelers Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE:TRV] by around 16,500,293 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 12,781,165 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 179,599,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,881,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,157,683 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,874 shares during the same period.