Target Corporation [TGT] is 22.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $156.73 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Target Reveals “Black Friday Now” Deals, Available Throughout November.

– Retailer reveals “Black Friday Now” deals for the first week of November and previews upcoming offers so shoppers can plan ahead.

– Extended Price Match Guarantee provides assurance guests can get the greatest value, regardless of when they shop.

Target Corporation represents 500.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.51 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $155.433 to $158.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 2542128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $164.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $152 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $152, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 138 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.18, while it was recorded at 154.56 for the last single week of trading, and 125.61 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corporation posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 7.51%.

There are presently around $64,796 million, or 84.50% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,602,806, which is approximately 4.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,260,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.31 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.56 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -5.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

765 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 37,207,268 shares. Additionally, 745 investors decreased positions by around 34,346,826 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 341,871,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,425,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,678,437 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,390,307 shares during the same period.