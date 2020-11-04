T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is 8.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.13%. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Conagra Brands Brings Big Flavor, Bold Protein Snacks Innovation To Virtual National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) “Crack The Code Experience”.

Over the last 12 months, TROW stock rose by 11.49%. The one-year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.11. The average equity rating for TROW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.13 billion, with 227.00 million shares outstanding and 223.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, TROW stock reached a trading volume of 1086442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $150.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TROW shares from 102 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, TROW shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.68, while it was recorded at 131.27 for the last single week of trading, and 124.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.50 and a Gross Margin at +83.47. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.95.

Return on Total Capital for TROW is now 33.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, TROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] managed to generate an average of $281,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to 9.87%.

There are presently around $20,938 million, or 70.80% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,684,743, which is approximately -6.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,566,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly -1.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 6,676,613 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 12,393,736 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 139,367,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,437,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,383,026 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,480 shares during the same period.