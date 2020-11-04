T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $111.12 on 11/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $110.71, while the highest price level was $112.39. The company report on October 30, 2020 that LG Wing Takes Flight at T-Mobile with a BOGO on the Latest 5G Smartphone.

Multi-tasking just got easier. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the LG Wing™ 5G is coming to the Un-carrier on November 6. And to celebrate this dual screen 5G smartphone that swivels open like a “T”, T-Mobile customers can get a second LG Wing for FREE after 24 monthly bill credits when they pick up the first. Yup, that’s right. No need to add a line or trade in a device. The LG Wing taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum, delivering both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds on the first and largest nationwide 5G network. That’s in addition to T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network that covers 99% of Americans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005428/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.70 percent and weekly performance of -1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3337134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $139.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.66, while it was recorded at 110.08 for the last single week of trading, and 100.35 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to -1.40%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69,759 million, or 41.70% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 131,041,623, which is approximately -62.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,761,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.72 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 16.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

596 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 167,577,119 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 271,184,485 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 189,022,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,783,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,999,589 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 10,776,005 shares during the same period.