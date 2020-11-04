Stifel lifts Seagen Inc. [SGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] price plunged by -0.01 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Seagen to Host Virtual R&D Day on November 16, 2020.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced today that it will host a virtual R&D day for investors and analysts on Monday, November 16, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The program will include a presentation by members of Seagen leadership on the broad clinical development of the Company’s marketed products, ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin), PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) and TUKYSA® (tucatinib), and its deep pipeline of innovative therapies for cancer.

Access to the event will be available at the Company’s website www.seagen.com in the Investors section. A replay will be archived on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

A sum of 1372263 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 912.30K shares. Seagen Inc. shares reached a high of $173.32 and dropped to a low of $166.04 until finishing in the latest session at $168.50.

The one-year SGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.41. The average equity rating for SGEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagen Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $199.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $200, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 7.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 59.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

SGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.43. With this latest performance, SGEN shares dropped by -16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.75, while it was recorded at 178.20 for the last single week of trading, and 151.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.06 and a Gross Margin at +95.21. Seagen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.31.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -13.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.11. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$98,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

SGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seagen Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 131.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGEN.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,109 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 47,269,424, which is approximately -5.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 18,697,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 6.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 9,483,433 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 13,814,835 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 137,585,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,883,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,322 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,472 shares during the same period.