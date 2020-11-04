Stephens lifts Cerner Corporation [CERN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Cerner Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results In Line With Company Expectations.

CFO Marc Naughton will Depart in 2021.

Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2020 third quarter that ended September 30, 2020. The company also announced today that Marc Naughton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be leaving the company in 2021. He expects to remain at Cerner during the search for his successor and to transition his responsibilities.

Over the last 12 months, CERN stock rose by 7.40%. The one-year Cerner Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.0. The average equity rating for CERN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.25 billion, with 305.76 million shares outstanding and 304.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CERN stock reached a trading volume of 1253902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $77.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $72, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on CERN stock. On April 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CERN shares from 75 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.83, while it was recorded at 71.11 for the last single week of trading, and 70.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerner Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 12.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.73. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $19,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerner Corporation posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 10.55%.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,722 million, or 87.10% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,750,047, which is approximately -1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,900,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 1.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 16,448,910 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 15,802,182 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 226,162,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,413,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,846,935 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,648,990 shares during the same period.