Scotiabank lifts Waste Management Inc. [WM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] gained 3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $114.71 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021.

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.60% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is December 3, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $400 million. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

Notices of redemption are being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes. For more information, holders of the Notes may call The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the Trustee, at 1-800-254-2826. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Waste Management Inc. represents 422.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.30 billion with the latest information. WM stock price has been found in the range of $112.20 to $115.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 2356862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $121.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WM stock

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.56, while it was recorded at 109.56 for the last single week of trading, and 108.73 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +28.37. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 14.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.27. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $37,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waste Management Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to -1.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waste Management Inc. [WM]

There are presently around $35,727 million, or 79.10% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,526,769, which is approximately -4.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,210,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.34 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 19,786,230 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 23,547,144 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 268,121,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,454,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,613,437 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662,064 shares during the same period.