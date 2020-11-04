PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Revenue clocked in at $19.28 billion, up 16.03% YTD: What’s Next?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.78. The company report on October 20, 2020 that PACCAR Achieves Strong Quarterly Revenues and Earnings.

Rebound in Truck Deliveries and Aftermarket Sales Drive Results.

“PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) reported strong revenues and net income for the third quarter of 2020,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s third quarter results reflect rebounding global truck production and aftermarket parts revenue. I am very proud of our outstanding employees who delivered these results while employing the highest commitment to health and safety at all PACCAR facilities.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1636985 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PACCAR Inc stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for PCAR stock reached $31.88 billion, with 346.40 million shares outstanding and 339.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 1636985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $96.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PCAR stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PCAR shares from 65 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

How has PCAR stock performed recently?

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.88, while it was recorded at 87.31 for the last single week of trading, and 76.46 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.77 and a Gross Margin at +15.83. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.03. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $88,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PACCAR Inc posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to -0.91%.

Insider trade positions for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

There are presently around $20,063 million, or 67.40% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,801,897, which is approximately -2.565% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,337,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly 88.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 20,816,335 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 17,369,189 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 180,411,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,597,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,904 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,785,036 shares during the same period.