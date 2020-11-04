Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Stock trading around $79.52 per share: What’s Next?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] price surged by 2.05 percent to reach at $1.6. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Monster Beverage Announces James Dinkins as New Director, Following Replacement in Designee of The Coca-Cola Company.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) today announced that James L. Dinkins will join its board of directors as the new designee of European Refreshments (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company) to the Company’s board. Dinkins succeeds Kathleen E. Ciaramello, who will be leaving the Company’s board, effective November 1, 2020, having served since June 2019. This change is in connection with The Coca-Cola Company’s recently announced organizational changes.

Dinkins is currently Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor of The Coca-Cola Company, and has been a director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2020. He joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1988, serving in various account management, marketing and bottler franchise leadership roles with Coca-Cola USA until June 1999. He rejoined The Coca-Cola Company in August 2002 and held positions of increasing responsibility in Coca-Cola North America, including Chief Retail Sales Officer and President of the Minute Maid Business Unit.

A sum of 5646431 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Monster Beverage Corporation shares reached a high of $80.53 and dropped to a low of $78.05 until finishing in the latest session at $79.52.

The one-year MNST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.36. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $87.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $87 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On May 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 77 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 42.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.78, while it was recorded at 77.78 for the last single week of trading, and 71.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.67 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.37.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 36.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.68. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $313,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

MNST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monster Beverage Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.12%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,256 million, or 66.70% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,106,935, which is approximately -2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,868,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.08 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly 5.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 23,237,457 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 22,965,560 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 296,552,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,755,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,471 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,288,379 shares during the same period.