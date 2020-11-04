Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is -4.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $106.57.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2343938 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for MMC stock reached $53.71 billion, with 506.00 million shares outstanding and 505.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 2343938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $121.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 86.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, MMC shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.94, while it was recorded at 105.08 for the last single week of trading, and 107.77 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.45.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.52. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $22,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 5.61%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $47,784 million, or 90.70% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,606,490, which is approximately 8.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,581,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.77 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 25,744,606 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 25,115,651 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 397,517,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,378,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,074 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,636,264 shares during the same period.