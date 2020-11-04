Market cap of SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] reaches 33.10B – now what?

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: SBAC] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $291.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2020 that SBA Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of the third quarter include:.

SBA Communications Corporation represents 111.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.10 billion with the latest information. SBAC stock price has been found in the range of $288.08 to $298.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 510.67K shares, SBAC reached a trading volume of 1101162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBAC shares is $340.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SBA Communications Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for SBA Communications Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SBAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SBA Communications Corporation is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBAC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SBAC stock

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, SBAC shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 307.92, while it was recorded at 293.07 for the last single week of trading, and 293.38 for the last 200 days.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.77. SBA Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.30.

Return on Total Capital for SBAC is now 2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.09. Additionally, SBAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] managed to generate an average of $99,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.SBA Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SBA Communications Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBA Communications Corporation go to 44.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]

There are presently around $31,304 million, or 97.50% of SBAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,994,289, which is approximately -3.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,474,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in SBAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in SBAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SBA Communications Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:SBAC] by around 9,607,241 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 7,478,097 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 90,483,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,568,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBAC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,414 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 255,166 shares during the same period.