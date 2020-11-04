Market cap of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] reaches 46.12B – now what?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] closed the trading session at $135.35 on 11/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.60, while the highest price level was $137.11. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced executive leadership changes, effective November 1, 2020.

Jeff Melucci, currently Senior Vice President, Business Development and General Counsel, has been named as Chief Transformation, Business Development and Legal Officer, adding responsibility for the company’s transformation roadmap for further building its global organizational capabilities. This expanded role assumes the responsibilities of Achal Agarwal, who has announced his intent to retire at year end after 12 years with Kimberly-Clark and a nearly 40-year career. Melucci will continue to report to Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark Chairman and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.60 percent and weekly performance of 0.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, KMB reached to a volume of 1745095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $155.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $149, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KMB stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KMB shares from 123 to 124.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 138.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 42.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMB stock trade performance evaluation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.59, while it was recorded at 133.62 for the last single week of trading, and 142.72 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.96. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 41.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.75. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $53,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 6.04%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,623 million, or 74.90% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,740,118, which is approximately -1.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,013,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly -4.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 16,413,640 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 14,565,242 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 217,439,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,418,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,586,521 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 992,619 shares during the same period.