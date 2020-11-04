Market cap of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] reaches 28.63B – now what?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 1.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.86. The company report on October 22, 2020 that CrowdStrike to Advance Threat Intelligence Offerings With Industry-Leading Situational Awareness.

New module, CrowdStrike Falcon X Recon, will empower customers with unprecedented visibility into raw intelligence from the hidden recesses of the web to better understand adversaries’ next moves.

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced the new CrowdStrike Falcon X Recon module that will provide customers an increased level of situational awareness through the deep, broad collection of data from digital sources. Falcon X Recon will help uncover potential malicious activity so security teams can better protect their brand, employees and sensitive data.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2017166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $28.63 billion, with 216.70 million shares outstanding and 182.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 2017166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $159.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRWD stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 95 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 154.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CRWD stock performed recently?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.56, while it was recorded at 126.82 for the last single week of trading, and 93.00 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $17,340 million, or 73.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,619,726, which is approximately 163.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,256,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.1 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 271.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

450 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 68,746,448 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 47,596,193 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,343,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,686,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,226,705 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 34,261,728 shares during the same period.