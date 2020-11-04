Market cap of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] reaches 17.92B – now what?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.68 during the day while it closed the day at $36.25. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Conagra Brands Brings Big Flavor, Bold Protein Snacks Innovation To Virtual National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) “Crack The Code Experience”.

Building on Slim Jim® Savage meat stick success, company rolls out new Mild flavor and more meat snacks, seeds, salty snacks, popcorn and sweet treats.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) isn’t slowing down its big, bold snacks innovation agenda. The company is bringing even more new meat snacks, seeds, salty snacks, popcorn and sweet treats to its virtual showroom at the online 2020 NACS “Crack The Code Experience”, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores. Conagra Brands’ $2.5 billion snacks portfolio is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the food industry1, and the company remains committed to capturing growth by delivering innovation to convenience store customers and consumers.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also loss -1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has declined by -3.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.50% and gained 5.87% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $17.92 billion, with 488.20 million shares outstanding and 486.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 1632106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAG shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.51, while it was recorded at 35.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $50,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.15%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,609 million, or 88.70% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 56,598,909, which is approximately 48.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,533,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -12.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 34,538,774 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 42,318,214 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 326,151,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,008,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,493,086 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,726,883 shares during the same period.