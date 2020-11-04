Market Analysts see CME Group Inc. [CME] gaining to $195. Time to buy?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] gained 0.79% or 1.2 points to close at $153.48 with a heavy trading volume of 1767689 shares. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Ag Economy Barometer rises to record high on improving financial conditions.

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose 27 points to a reading of 183 in October and set an all-time high for the index. Farmers were more optimistic about both the future and current financial situation on their farms, the Current Conditions Index rose 36 points to a reading of 178 and the Future Expectations Index rose 23 points to a reading of 186. The Ag Economy Barometer is based on survey responses from 400 U.S. agricultural producers and was conducted between October 19-23, 2020.

“Since bottoming out this summer, the ag economy has rebounded sharply and the dramatic improvement in sentiment reflects the turnaround in the farm income picture,” said James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.

It opened the trading session at $154.81, the shares rose to $156.21 and dropped to $153.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CME points out that the company has recorded -11.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, CME reached to a volume of 1767689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $169.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $176, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 105.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CME stock

CME Group Inc. [CME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, CME shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.41, while it was recorded at 151.21 for the last single week of trading, and 178.30 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CME Group Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 3.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CME Group Inc. [CME]

There are presently around $46,673 million, or 88.20% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 34,747,815, which is approximately -0.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,116,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.19 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly 2.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

466 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 19,370,283 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 22,302,079 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 262,423,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,095,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,699,537 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,193,567 shares during the same period.