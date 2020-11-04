Market Analysts see Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] closed the trading session at $25.64 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.00, while the highest price level was $25.75. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Axalta Releases Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Record Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EPS Results Fueled by Rapid Demand Recovery and Ongoing Cost Containment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.66 percent and weekly performance of -2.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, AXTA reached to a volume of 3107942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AXTA stock trade performance evaluation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 25.28 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.42. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $17,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 2.72%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,617 million, or 98.30% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,070,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,880,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.19 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $396.32 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 26.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 34,284,593 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 37,235,007 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 152,194,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,713,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,170,034 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 12,255,902 shares during the same period.