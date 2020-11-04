Hologic Inc. [HOLX] moved up 1.93: Why It’s Important

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] gained 1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $71.92 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Hologic Awarded U.S. Government Contract to Expand COVID-19 Test Production Capacity.

– $119 Million Contract Will Support Scale Up to 13 Million Tests Per Month for U.S. Market -.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that it has been awarded a $119 million contract from the United States government to expand its production capacity for COVID-19 molecular tests. The contract will support capital and labor investments enabling Hologic to provide 13 million COVID-19 tests per month for the U.S. market by January of 2022.

Hologic Inc. represents 259.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.08 billion with the latest information. HOLX stock price has been found in the range of $70.48 to $72.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 1776378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $78.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOLX stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOLX shares from 52 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HOLX stock

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.13, while it was recorded at 70.30 for the last single week of trading, and 55.20 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 10.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.06. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hologic Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 16.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $17,654 million, or 97.60% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 42,729,455, which is approximately -2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,888,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -4.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 30,123,761 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 26,334,380 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 189,002,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,460,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,260,915 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,346,952 shares during the same period.