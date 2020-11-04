For Welltower Inc. [WELL], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 4.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2983028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Welltower Inc. stands at 5.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for WELL stock reached $25.02 billion, with 417.03 million shares outstanding and 416.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 2983028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $56.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 114.34.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.44, while it was recorded at 55.28 for the last single week of trading, and 57.13 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.79 and a Gross Margin at +27.42. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.46.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.02. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $1,093,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welltower Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $22,645 million, or 92.30% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,679,268, which is approximately -0.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,927,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.04 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 46,842,342 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 34,221,743 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 302,687,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,751,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,160,153 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,649,369 shares during the same period.