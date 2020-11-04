For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], Analyst sees a rise to $287. What next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] price surged by 1.79 percent to reach at $3.72. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Vertex Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

-Product revenues of $1.54 billion, a 62% increase compared to Q3 2019-.

-Company raises revenue guidance; now expects 2020 product revenues of $6.0 to $6.2 billion-.

A sum of 1885001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares reached a high of $214.88 and dropped to a low of $208.00 until finishing in the latest session at $211.14.

The one-year VRTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.19. The average equity rating for VRTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $298.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $295 to $315. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VRTX stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRTX shares from 270 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 8.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

VRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.41, while it was recorded at 208.45 for the last single week of trading, and 258.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +86.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $392,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

VRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 25.34%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,454 million, or 96.70% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,507,898, which is approximately 14.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,198,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.41 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 15,017,173 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 17,678,693 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 210,999,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,695,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,097,694 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 930,663 shares during the same period.