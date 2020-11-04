For Intuit Inc. [INTU], Analyst sees a rise to $400. What next?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] surged by $8.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $326.94 during the day while it closed the day at $324.73. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Intuit to Announce First-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Nov. 19.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its first-quarter results for fiscal year 2021 on Nov. 19 following the close of market. The company’s first quarter ends on October 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Nov. 19. To hear the call, dial 866-417-5279 in the United States or 409-937-8904 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Intuit Inc. stock has also loss -1.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTU stock has inclined by 4.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.71% and gained 23.98% year-on date.

The market cap for INTU stock reached $87.97 billion, with 261.00 million shares outstanding and 252.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 1008669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $361.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 9.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 49.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

INTU stock trade performance evaluation

Intuit Inc. [INTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, INTU shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.93, while it was recorded at 319.99 for the last single week of trading, and 292.60 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.34 and a Gross Margin at +81.98. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 33.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.21. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $172,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 7.58%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73,646 million, or 88.30% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,085,334, which is approximately 4.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,995,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.74 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 9,695,752 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 10,781,759 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 206,313,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,791,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,803,874 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 644,455 shares during the same period.