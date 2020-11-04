Exane BNP Paribas lifts Equifax Inc. [EFX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] gained 5.75% or 8.15 points to close at $150.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1629707 shares.

It opened the trading session at $143.71, the shares rose to $151.08 and dropped to $143.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EFX points out that the company has recorded 2.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 741.32K shares, EFX reached to a volume of 1629707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $189.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 64.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for EFX stock

Equifax Inc. [EFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, EFX shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.76, while it was recorded at 141.78 for the last single week of trading, and 153.28 for the last 200 days.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.37.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.08. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of -$35,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equifax Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 7.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equifax Inc. [EFX]

There are presently around $17,045 million, or 95.70% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,116,836, which is approximately 9.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,283,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in EFX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.66 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly 4.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 7,811,698 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 11,086,425 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 94,732,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,630,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,616 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,255,639 shares during the same period.