Eversource Energy [ES] Is Currently 1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] price surged by 1.53 percent to reach at $1.39. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Eversource Energy Reports Third Quarter Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported earnings of $346.3 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with earnings of $318.9 million, or $0.98 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, Eversource Energy earned $933.2 million, or $2.76 per share, compared with earnings of $659 million, or $2.05 per share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Results for the first nine months of 2019 included an after-tax impairment charge of $204.4 million, or $0.64 per share, related to Eversource Energy’s investment in the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) project. Excluding that impairment charge, Eversource Energy earned $863.4 million, or $2.69 per share, in the first nine months of 2019.

A sum of 1387232 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. Eversource Energy shares reached a high of $92.66 and dropped to a low of $90.90 until finishing in the latest session at $91.98.

The one-year ES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.02. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $92.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $81, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.81, while it was recorded at 89.44 for the last single week of trading, and 86.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.44%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,328 million, or 82.80% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,831,484, which is approximately -0.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,167,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in ES stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.19 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 52.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 22,614,299 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 13,128,894 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 239,626,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,369,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 930,751 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,875 shares during the same period.