Copart Inc. [CPRT] Stock trading around $116.38 per share: What’s Next?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] gained 2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $116.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Copart, Inc.- CPRT.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2020) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

Copart Inc. represents 234.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.69 billion with the latest information. CPRT stock price has been found in the range of $114.33 to $118.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 1395553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $112.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $84, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 84.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for CPRT stock

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.16, while it was recorded at 111.98 for the last single week of trading, and 91.27 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.00 and a Gross Margin at +44.59. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.73.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.81. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $92,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Copart Inc. [CPRT]

There are presently around $21,922 million, or 82.70% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,196,409, which is approximately -2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,921,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 19,714,083 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 22,020,765 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 146,631,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,366,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,082,314 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,795,521 shares during the same period.