BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] fell -17.93% so far this year. What now?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] jumped around 0.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.60 at the close of the session, up 1.77%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that BorgWarner Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Sales Increased Compared With Third Quarter 2019 And Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities Of $481 Million.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported third quarter results.

Third Quarter Highlights:.

BorgWarner Inc. stock is now -17.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BWA Stock saw the intraday high of $36.27 and lowest of $35.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.60, which means current price is +109.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 2930091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $46.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has BWA stock performed recently?

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.59, while it was recorded at 36.04 for the last single week of trading, and 34.04 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.33.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 18.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.46. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $25,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BorgWarner Inc. posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $9,407 million, or 96.45% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,425,383, which is approximately -2.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,806,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.88 million in BWA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $548.12 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly 145.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 45,769,852 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 22,055,432 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 201,104,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,930,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,775,556 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,026,766 shares during the same period.