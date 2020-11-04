Anthem Inc. [ANTM] fell -2.84% so far this year. What now?

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 5.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $293.46. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Anthem’s website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Anthem’s most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1786135 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anthem Inc. stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for ANTM stock reached $73.11 billion, with 251.00 million shares outstanding and 246.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ANTM reached a trading volume of 1786135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anthem Inc. [ANTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $343.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $257, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ANTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 9.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82.

How has ANTM stock performed recently?

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, ANTM shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.38, while it was recorded at 280.71 for the last single week of trading, and 269.83 for the last 200 days.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anthem Inc. [ANTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46. Anthem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for ANTM is now 13.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.32. Additionally, ANTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] managed to generate an average of $68,088 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anthem Inc. posted 3.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.88/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 13.90%.

Insider trade positions for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

There are presently around $66,005 million, or 93.30% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,748,357, which is approximately 1.745% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,651,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.17 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly 4.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anthem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 13,831,083 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 12,132,429 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 198,954,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,918,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,556,695 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,179,409 shares during the same period.