AMETEK Inc. [AME] is 5.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMETEK Inc. [NYSE: AME] surged by $3.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $105.80 during the day while it closed the day at $105.29. The company report on October 29, 2020 that AMETEK Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

AMETEK’s third quarter 2020 sales were $1.13 billion, a 12% decline compared to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income in the quarter was $270.7 million and operating margins were a record 24.0%, up 40 basis points from the third quarter of 2019.

AMETEK Inc. stock has also gained 2.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AME stock has inclined by 9.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.84% and gained 5.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AME stock reached $24.35 billion, with 229.58 million shares outstanding and 228.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 929.08K shares, AME reached a trading volume of 1103217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMETEK Inc. [AME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AME shares is $111.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AME stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AMETEK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AMETEK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $95, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMETEK Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AME in the course of the last twelve months was 24.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AME stock trade performance evaluation

AMETEK Inc. [AME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, AME shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for AMETEK Inc. [AME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.25, while it was recorded at 100.57 for the last single week of trading, and 91.35 for the last 200 days.

AMETEK Inc. [AME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMETEK Inc. [AME] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.79. AMETEK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.70.

Return on Total Capital for AME is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.75. Additionally, AME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] managed to generate an average of $47,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMETEK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMETEK Inc. [AME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMETEK Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMETEK Inc. go to -1.20%.

AMETEK Inc. [AME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,090 million, or 89.60% of AME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,945,197, which is approximately -1.745% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,780,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in AME stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.08 billion in AME stock with ownership of nearly -4.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMETEK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in AMETEK Inc. [NYSE:AME] by around 17,206,263 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 17,229,418 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 165,865,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,301,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AME stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,690 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,209 shares during the same period.