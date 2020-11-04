Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Stock trading around $107.03 per share: What’s Next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] jumped around 1.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $107.03 at the close of the session, up 1.70%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Burning Rock to Present Validation Data of Magnis BR at the AMP Annual Meeting.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) today announced that analytical validation data of its fully-automated NGS library preparation platform, Magnis BR, will be presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 annual meeting, in a platform presentation (abstract number TT04) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Link to conference schedule here.

Co-developed with Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Magnis BR is a key component of Burning Rock’s strategy of empowering hospitals to run NGS tests in-house with minimized lab space and staff requirement, offering both tissue-based and ctDNA-based test kits ranging from 4-gene to 520-gene panels. Its fully automated “walk-away” 9-hour overnight library preparation procedure enables hospitals to generate NGS reports in as quickly as 3 days. As China’s first and only capture-based fully automated NGS library preparation system, Magnis BR further strengthens Burning Rock’s competitive position in the important in-hospital testing market.

Agilent Technologies Inc. stock is now 25.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. A Stock saw the intraday high of $108.11 and lowest of $106.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.62, which means current price is +75.09% above from all time high which was touched on 11/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, A reached a trading volume of 1172184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $104.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on A stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for A shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 63.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has A stock performed recently?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.35 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.61, while it was recorded at 103.61 for the last single week of trading, and 88.48 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +54.12. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.74.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.70. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $65,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $28,864 million, or 90.40% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,750,096, which is approximately -2.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,568,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.57 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 0.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 17,362,105 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 17,776,408 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 234,546,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,684,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,611 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,954,518 shares during the same period.