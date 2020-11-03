why The Boeing Company [BA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $173.27

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] jumped around 4.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $148.60 at the close of the session, up 2.92%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Boeing Commits $1.3 Million to Support Indigenous Communities Across the United States.

– Investment includes $300,000 in grants for Southwest Tribal Nations to improve access to clean water, bridge the digital divide in education and provide better natural disaster response and preparation.

– Investment also includes $140,000 in grants in the Pacific Northwest and a $60,000 grant in Oklahoma supporting STEM education programs.

The Boeing Company stock is now -54.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BA Stock saw the intraday high of $149.59 and lowest of $143.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 375.60, which means current price is +66.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.71M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 13749239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $173.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $181, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.81, while it was recorded at 148.93 for the last single week of trading, and 186.55 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.53 and a Gross Margin at +5.87. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -11.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$3,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -2.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -258.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $42,848 million, or 54.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,323,292, which is approximately -1.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 34,302,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.72 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -1.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 765 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 24,050,518 shares. Additionally, 998 investors decreased positions by around 75,622,237 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 197,081,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,754,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,255,388 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 9,039,619 shares during the same period.