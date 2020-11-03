why Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.95

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] jumped around 0.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.58 at the close of the session, up 2.98%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Pure Storage Enhances Partner Program Offerings to Deliver the Modern Partner Experience.

Enhancements help partners sell solutions in a virtual world; company introduces new program to reward partners who are technical champions.

Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced enhancements to the Pure Partner Program to provide partners with increased incentives, marketing, support, and training solutions. Pure also announced the availability of the new Pure WaveMakers program to reward Pure’s partners who are leaders in solution selling, training and sales. Pure is a 100% partner centric company and the program reflects this vision by putting partners first.

Pure Storage Inc. stock is now -3.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSTG Stock saw the intraday high of $16.6434 and lowest of $16.155 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.50, which means current price is +109.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 4195828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $19.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on PSTG stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PSTG shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has PSTG stock performed recently?

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 16.77 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.83. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.23.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.95. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of -$59,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 17.23%.

Insider trade positions for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

There are presently around $3,827 million, or 80.80% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,593,384, which is approximately 130.301% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,926,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.02 million in PSTG stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $300.09 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 1.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 36,850,021 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 19,941,026 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 180,891,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,682,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,080,009 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,029,226 shares during the same period.