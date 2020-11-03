why Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.38

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] jumped around 0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $71.63 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that PMI Announces Medicago to Supply Up to 76 Million Doses of Its Plant-Derived COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

A Philip Morris International subsidiary is a shareholder in a biopharmaceutical company that reached agreements with two departments of the Canadian government to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccine candidate efforts.

Since 2008, Philip Morris Investments B.V. (PMIBV), a subsidiary of Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM), has been a shareholder of Medicago (in which it currently holds an approximately one-third equity stake) and has supported Medicago’s innovative plant-derived research and development focused on vaccines. The investment is consistent with PMI’s own efforts to leverage science and innovation. Japan-based Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) is the majority shareholder and PMIBV’s partner in Medicago. Among other things, PMIBV and MTPC will contribute additional funding to support Medicago’s efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock is now -15.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PM Stock saw the intraday high of $72.25 and lowest of $70.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.17, which means current price is +27.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4268182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $90.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $82 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PM stock. On February 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.25, while it was recorded at 70.93 for the last single week of trading, and 76.60 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.07.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.53. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $97,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 5.73%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $82,102 million, or 77.10% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,207,146, which is approximately -1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,652,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.65 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.93 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -8.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 679 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 53,356,977 shares. Additionally, 820 investors decreased positions by around 61,336,693 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 1,041,346,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,156,040,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,787,867 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,937,439 shares during the same period.