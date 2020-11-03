why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.56

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] gained 2.11% or 0.75 points to close at $36.23 with a heavy trading volume of 20275857 shares. The company report on November 2, 2020 that 2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, November 13, 2020.

Join us as we discuss today’s pressing healthcare issues.

It opened the trading session at $35.93, the shares rose to $36.25 and dropped to $35.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded -5.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.84M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 20275857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $41.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 53.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.79, while it was recorded at 35.97 for the last single week of trading, and 36.10 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.44.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.69. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $184,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $139,507 million, or 72.40% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 456,893,858, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 427,534,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.17 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.61 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 2.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,242 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 167,534,562 shares. Additionally, 1,096 investors decreased positions by around 200,100,410 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 3,564,344,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,931,979,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,055,765 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 22,202,070 shares during the same period.