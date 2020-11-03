Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] loss -1.42% or -0.01 points to close at $0.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3611768 shares. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Washington Prime Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 833.235.7642 (or +1.647.689.4163 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 6327958. The live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com.

It opened the trading session at $0.57, the shares rose to $0.5877 and dropped to $0.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPG points out that the company has recorded -19.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, WPG reached to a volume of 3611768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for WPG stock

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6323, while it was recorded at 0.5913 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1482 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.24 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

An analysis of insider ownership at Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

There are presently around $66 million, or 63.80% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,728,678, which is approximately -28.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,417,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.96 million in WPG stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $4.24 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 14.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 18,920,935 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 39,644,045 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 54,402,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,967,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,669,334 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,440,936 shares during the same period.