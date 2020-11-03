Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [NYSE: PB] closed the trading session at $55.11 on 10/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.11, while the highest price level was $55.38. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.34 percent and weekly performance of -6.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 431.46K shares, PB reached to a volume of 1074281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PB shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stock. On July 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PB shares from 62 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, PB shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.01, while it was recorded at 55.17 for the last single week of trading, and 58.09 for the last 200 days.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.41. Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.68.

Return on Total Capital for PB is now 7.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.17. Additionally, PB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB] managed to generate an average of $85,248 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. go to 9.12%.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [PB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,068 million, or 82.00% of PB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,261,078, which is approximately 0.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,999,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.87 million in PB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $340.81 million in PB stock with ownership of nearly 2.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. [NYSE:PB] by around 4,877,655 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 6,173,303 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 62,757,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,808,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,484 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,338,105 shares during the same period.