Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Stock trading around $17.41 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.18%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Vertiv Declares First-Ever Annual Dividend.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the company’s first-ever annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of the company’s Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 17, 2020, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock, including holders of record of company’s units, at the close of business on December 2, 2020.

About Vertiv Holdings Co.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 70.02%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.36. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.81 billion, with 328.41 million shares outstanding and 288.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 3677228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.27.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co. Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 36.40%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,161 million, or 84.80% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 118,261,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,497,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.84 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $287.48 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 324549.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 65,116,475 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 26,923,767 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 200,362,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,402,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,658,229 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,084,517 shares during the same period.