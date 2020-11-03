Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] moved up 4.19: Why It’s Important

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] price surged by 4.19 percent to reach at $1.4. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Head of Uber’s Mobility Segment to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility & Business Operations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Thursday, Nov 12th, 2020. Mr. Macdonald is scheduled to appear at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

A sum of 18294399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.93M shares. Uber Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $35.05 and dropped to a low of $34.06 until finishing in the latest session at $34.81.

The one-year UBER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.6. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $41.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 34.02 for the last single week of trading, and 32.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

UBER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 64.30%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,054 million, or 72.20% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 86,921,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.7 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 184,821,117 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 88,713,612 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 925,315,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,198,850,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,002,628 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,973,119 shares during the same period.