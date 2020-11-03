The Clorox Company [CLX] moved up 4.24: Why It’s Important

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] closed the trading session at $216.03 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $212.24, while the highest price level was $221.84. The company report on November 2, 2020 that The Clorox Co. to Host Earnings Call.

The Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69031.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.70 percent and weekly performance of 1.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, CLX reached to a volume of 4058050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $223.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $172, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CLX stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CLX shares from 153 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 5.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CLX stock trade performance evaluation

The Clorox Company [CLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.92, while it was recorded at 211.21 for the last single week of trading, and 200.63 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Clorox Company posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 3.59%.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,764 million, or 81.60% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,569,472, which is approximately -2.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,324,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.55 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -9.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

537 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 9,528,978 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 9,461,780 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 81,198,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,189,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,427 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,235,701 shares during the same period.