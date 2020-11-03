Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] moved up 60.16: Why It’s Important

Superior Industries International Inc. [NYSE: SUP] jumped around 0.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.97 at the close of the session, up 60.16%. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Superior Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Solid execution in an improving industry production environment.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights: .

Superior Industries International Inc. stock is now -46.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.08 and lowest of $1.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.45, which means current price is +118.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 191.02K shares, SUP reached a trading volume of 39887723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Superior Industries International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Superior Industries International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on SUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Industries International Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SUP stock performed recently?

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.80. With this latest performance, SUP shares gained by 56.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.37 for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4090, while it was recorded at 1.4080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7188 for the last 200 days.

Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Superior Industries International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Industries International Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Superior Industries International Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Superior Industries International Inc. [SUP]

There are presently around $12 million, or 38.30% of SUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUP stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,587,063, which is approximately -22.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; D.C. CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD, holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in SUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.99 million in SUP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Industries International Inc. [NYSE:SUP] by around 608,454 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,071,280 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,203,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,882,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,847 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 521,604 shares during the same period.