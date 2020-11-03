Stifel slashes price target on Under Armour Inc. [UAA] – find out why.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $14.46 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.01, while the highest price level was $14.7734. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Under Armour Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell The MyFitnessPal Platform To Francisco Partners.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), a global leader in branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the MyFitnessPal platform to Francisco Partners.

“As part of our ongoing transformation, we are committed to actively managing our business to ensure that our strategies and assets are prioritized to connect even more deeply with our target consumer – the Focused Performer,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “This announcement reduces the complexity of our consumer’s brand journey by empowering sharper alignment with our long-term digital strategy as we work towards a singular, cohesive UA ecosystem. Additionally, it affords us investment flexibility to drive greater return and value to our shareholders over the long-run.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.06 percent and weekly performance of 3.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 8589872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $11.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $11 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $14, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 19.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.60 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -9.00%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,198 million, or 81.70% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,157,548, which is approximately -9.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,146,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.26 million in UAA stocks shares; and AKO CAPITAL LLP, currently with $139.95 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 40,658,930 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 39,580,661 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 78,559,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,799,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,224,217 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 20,790,521 shares during the same period.