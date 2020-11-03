Stifel lifts SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.37 during the day while it closed the day at $8.94. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Smile Direct Club to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 16, 2020.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the third quarter 2020 on Monday, November 16 after close of market.

Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub Inc. stock has also loss -12.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SDC stock has inclined by 1.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.44% and gained 2.29% year-on date.

The market cap for SDC stock reached $3.60 billion, with 109.05 million shares outstanding and 83.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, SDC reached a trading volume of 5842440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $11.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

SDC stock trade performance evaluation

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, SDC shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.08. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.26.

Return on Total Capital for SDC is now -87.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.60. Additionally, SDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $616 million, or 67.80% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 26,903,123, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,249,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.52 million in SDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.37 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly 40.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 15,540,378 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,636,639 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 37,015,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,192,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,713,829 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 10,942,216 shares during the same period.