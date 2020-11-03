Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] moved up 3.52: Why It’s Important

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $18.83 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.00, while the highest price level was $19.015. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Spirit AeroSystems Completes Acquisition of Select Assets of Bombardier Aerostructures and Aftermarket Services Businesses.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) (“Spirit AeroSystems”) announced today it has completed, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”) and Spirit AeroSystems Global Holdings Limited (“Spirit UK”), its acquisition of select assets of Bombardier aerostructures and aftermarket services businesses in Belfast, Northern Ireland (known as Short Brothers); Casablanca, Morocco; and Dallas, United States.

“We are excited to finalize this strategic and transformational acquisition,” said Spirit AeroSystems President and CEO Tom Gentile. “The acquired sites bring expertise in engineering, innovation and advanced composites, and also aligns with our strategic priorities. With the addition of these sites, Spirit acquires the entire work package for the A220 wing manufacturing processes and technology, which are critical for the future of next-generation aircraft, and doubles our global world-class aftermarket services business.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.16 percent and weekly performance of -0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 3644095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $21.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.08.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 28.98 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,557 million, or 84.20% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,416,180, which is approximately -12.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 7,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.33 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $116.42 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -6.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,153,767 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 25,102,269 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,326,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,582,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,185 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 11,189,622 shares during the same period.