Tuesday, November 3, 2020
type here...
Industry

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Stock trading around $2.76 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Industry

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $10.35 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
First Horizon National Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is -50.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. jumped around 0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.02 at the close of the session,...
Read more
Finance

why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.56

Brandon Evans - 0
Regions Financial Corporation price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Regions reports third...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
CBRE Group Inc. price surged by 16.80 percent to reach at $7.38. The company report on October 29, 2020 that CBRE Group, Inc....
Read more

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $2.76 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.45, while the highest price level was $2.795. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Southwestern Energy Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69065.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.05 percent and weekly performance of -8.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 20430532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,499 million, or 91.50% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,062,316, which is approximately -0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 81,251,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.94 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $171.94 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -4.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 60,524,295 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 78,766,346 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 422,099,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,390,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,040,481 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 17,466,184 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell -19.16% so far this year. What now?
Next articlewhy Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.56

More articles

Industry

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Nordstrom Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Visa Inc. [V] reaches 399.94B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Visa Inc. price surged by 1.67 percent to reach at $3.03. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Visa Inc. Fiscal Fourth...
Read more
Industry

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $61

Brandon Evans - 0
Gilead Sciences Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Range Resources Corporation jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.59 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The...
Read more
Industry

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Nordstrom Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.31

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kohl's Corporation loss -3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $20.59 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30,...
Read more
Companies

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $16.40 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.82 during the day...
Read more
Market

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain 0.06% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation traded at a low on 11/02/20, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Range Resources Corporation jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.59 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The...
Read more
Industry

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Nordstrom Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Popular Category