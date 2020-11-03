Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Stock trading around $2.76 per share: What’s Next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $2.76 on 11/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.45, while the highest price level was $2.795. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Southwestern Energy Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.05 percent and weekly performance of -8.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 20430532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,499 million, or 91.50% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,062,316, which is approximately -0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 81,251,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.94 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $171.94 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -4.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 60,524,295 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 78,766,346 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 422,099,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,390,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,040,481 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 17,466,184 shares during the same period.