Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell -19.16% so far this year. What now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.78 at the close of the session, up 0.87%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Kia Motors America and SiriusXM Expand and Extend Their Long-Term Agreement.

Kia to significantly increase its installation rate of SiriusXM.

SiriusXM and Kia Motors America announced today an expansion of their long-term agreement. The two companies are extending their relationship through 2025, and over the course of the agreement Kia will significantly broaden the installation of SiriusXM throughout Kia models and trims produced in North America. This increased penetration rate will begin with model year 2022 vehicles and means SiriusXM is targeted to become a standard feature on nearly all of Kia vehicles sold at retail in the U.S.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now -19.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.88 and lowest of $5.735 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.40, which means current price is +40.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.64M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 21907293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 15.88%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $4,323 million, or 17.80% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 127,143,291, which is approximately -5.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,764,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.56 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $286.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -62.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 113,889,313 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 184,430,390 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 456,208,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,528,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,313,773 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 8,921,087 shares during the same period.