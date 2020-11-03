RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Energy Transfer LP [ET] – find out why.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.20 during the day while it closed the day at $5.17. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Energy Transfer Releases Its 2019 Community Engagement Report.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) today released its 2019 Community Engagement Report. The report highlights Energy Transfer’s 2019 operational results across its business segments, along with comprehensive coverage of its pipeline safety management programs and performance data, risk management, and emissions reduction programs. It also covers Energy Transfer’s stakeholder outreach and community investment initiatives, which are driven by its more than 10,000 employees who are committed to staying true to the Partnership’s core values of ensuring the safety of its people, the safety of its operations and the safety of the communities in which it operates.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in the United States with more than 90,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined product pipelines and related facilities across 38 states and Canada. Approximately 30 percent of the country’s natural gas and oil moves through Energy Transfer’s pipelines.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also loss -16.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has declined by -25.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.10% and lost -59.70% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $14.32 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.19M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 25743929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.34. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.95. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.28. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $280,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,053 million, or 43.00% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 161,580,105, which is approximately 96.307% of the company’s market cap and around 13.81% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 102,422,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.48 million in ET stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $354.91 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 6.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 147,253,792 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 243,697,564 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 784,372,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,175,323,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,016,471 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 45,313,960 shares during the same period.