Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.01%. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Nordstrom Expands Convenience for Los Angeles Customers with Two New Nordstrom Local Service Hubs.

With the goal of being closer to customers to better serve them on their terms, leading fashion retailer Nordstrom is opening two additional Nordstrom Local service hubs in Newport Beach and Manhattan Beach. The 1,193 square foot Nordstrom Local Newport Beach (2043 Westcliff Drive) will open Friday, Nov. 6, and the 1,886 square foot Nordstrom Local Manhattan Beach (451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.) will open in the coming months.

“Opening Nordstrom Local service hubs in the Los Angeles area is part of the continuation of our market strategy in one of our largest markets to provide customers with greater access to merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience and connection through our services,” said Ken Worzel, chief operating officer at Nordstrom. “Nordstrom Local customers who engage with our services at a Local including curbside pick-up, returns, alterations and styling spend more than two-and-a-half times compared to other customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock dropped by -66.80%. The one-year Nordstrom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.11. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.93 billion, with 157.20 million shares outstanding and 105.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 7507029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $21, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 25 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -6.85%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,244 million, or 68.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,084,760, which is approximately -18.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,957,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.49 million in JWN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $71.08 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 23,512,670 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 29,007,782 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 50,260,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,780,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,744,297 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,902,396 shares during the same period.